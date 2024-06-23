Bhopal: Repeated Repair Of BMC Vehicles Points Towards Dubious Affairs

Representative Photo

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Is massive irregularity taking place in the name of repeated repair works carried out in vehicles of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Central Workshop? In the audit (2022-23) of the corporation, Local Fund Audit department has pointed fingers in this direction. It has recommended BMC authorities to look into the issue seriously. BMC owns around 1500 vehicles and of them, more than 1300 vehicles are diesel-run.

The audit report says that vehicles with number plates MP 04 LD 1541, MP 04 DB 1453 and MP 04 LD 0171 were subjected to repeated repair works per month. The report further added that in certain vehicles, repair works were carried out three to four times in a month. When any vehicle reaches for repair work, along with recommended fixing, other things such as engine, brake, clutch, battery, wiring etc. is generally checked by the mechanic at the time of servicing so that all necessary repair works of the vehicle can be done at once.

However, bringing vehicle for repeated repair work shows serious negligence on the part of mechanics, supervisors and control officer working at the central workshop and indicates their faulty working style as well. Owing to repeated repair works of vehicle, public interest work is adversely affected and such kind of cases raises suspicion on the working style of the Central Workshop.

During scrutiny of vehicle repair work and receipts of expenditure on repair, the audit pointed that along with repair receipts, Central Workshop didn't furnish 'History Sheet Register'.

Owing to this, it could not be known that when repair work was done in certain vehicles and which parts were changed and on certain vehicles, how much money was spent in the name of repair so far. Whether expenditure on repair was more than the cost of the vehicle was also not known. It couldn't be ascertained whether expenditure on vehicle is more than the limit fixed by the government.

The report adds that many vehicles of the BMC have become old and shall be looked that whether more is being spent on their repair than the works taken from them. The audit has strongly recommended that after vehicle repair, certificate signed by driver and mechanic shall be obtained and it shall be certified by a competent authority before tagging in the file.