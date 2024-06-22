MP: 30-Year-Old Man Hangs Self After Cop Threatens To Demolish His House In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man hanged himself to death following police officer's constant threat of demolishing his house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. Police recovered his hanging body from a tree on Saturday.

Harveer Singh, a resident of Amli Pura village, was found hanging from a neem tree on Saturday morning after being missing since the previous day. His body was found hanging from a neem tree.

According to the family, Harveer Singh, aged 30, was made a witness in a case involving a young man's death by drowning in the Chambal River three months ago.

Officer Bachchu Singh from Chinnoni Police Station had allegedly issued a notice to Harveer, threatening to demolish his house if he did not comply with giving a statement. This intense pressure and fear of losing his home and facing further harassment led Harveer to take the drastic step of ending his life.

The family has lodged a complaint against the police officer, accusing him of using threats that drove Harveer to suicide. They demand a thorough investigation and justice for Harveer's untimely death.

The incident has sparked outrage in the village, with locals calling for accountability and action against the responsible officer. The case has been referred to higher authorities, who have promised to look into the matter and take appropriate action.