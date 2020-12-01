Bhopal: Remove mask at weddings and be ready to pay fine of Rs 500

Guests at wedding ceremonies are allowed to remove their masks only during dinner or lunch, but they cannot move around the grounds without masks. Otherwise, the administration will slap a fine for if masks are removed in flagrant violation of the Covid norms. A fine of Rs 500 per head is slapped if a person is found not wearing a mask.

Even social distancing is mandatory at wedding ceremonies. The administration has clarified that there will not be any fine if guests remove their masks for the purpose of eating food at marriage functions. But, in fact, people have complained that they were fined when they removed their masks during lunch or dinner.

Similarly, one can invite unlimited guests in slots at wedding ceremonies, but that number should not exceed the stipulated number in any slot. The district administration has fixed the number of attendees for the a wedding ceremony. At a time, there must not be more than 200 in open space (marriage garden) arrangements and 100 in marriage hall arrangements.