Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter wanted in Rs 1.40 crore fraud arrested in Kukshi

Kukshi: In a major breakthrough, Kukshi police arrested one of Ujjain’s most wanted history-sheeters Umar Khan. Kukshi is a village located in Dhar district in western Madhya Pradesh. Umar cheated people in Ujjain and Kukshi village to the tune of Rs 1.4 crore and was on the run.
Kukshi police station incharge Kamal Gehlot said more than 20 cases including cheating and attempt to murder have been registered against Umar in Ujjain and in Kukshi. Police arrested him from Indore on Sunday and brought him to Kukshi for investigation.
Gehlot said a case has been registered against Umar for committing financial fraud worth Rs 37 lakh in Kukshi village. With Kukshi’s total population pegged at 35,000, a fraud worth Rs 37 lakh is big crime.
Umar cheated Asian Cable Network (ACN), a digital company that runs cable network work in Kukshi and its adjoining areas. Briefing about the cheating case in Kukshi village, Gehlot said Asian Cable Network had given set-top boxes and other equipment to Umar to run cable network in the village on contract basis. The total value of all the equipment was about Rs 40 lakh.
After operating for a year, Umar signed a contract with the other company without informing ACN. When the latter asked him to return its set-top boxes and other equipment, he refused and fled from the village. Umar committed similar crime in Ujjain.
