Madhya Pradesh: History-sheeter wanted in Rs 1.40 crore fraud arrested in Kukshi

Kukshi: In a major breakthrough, Kukshi police arrested one of Ujjain’s most wanted history-sheeters Umar Khan. Kukshi is a village located in Dhar district in western Madhya Pradesh. Umar cheated people in Ujjain and Kukshi village to the tune of Rs 1.4 crore and was on the run.

Kukshi police station incharge Kamal Gehlot said more than 20 cases including cheating and attempt to murder have been registered against Umar in Ujjain and in Kukshi. Police arrested him from Indore on Sunday and brought him to Kukshi for investigation.

Gehlot said a case has been registered against Umar for committing financial fraud worth Rs 37 lakh in Kukshi village. With Kukshi’s total population pegged at 35,000, a fraud worth Rs 37 lakh is big crime.