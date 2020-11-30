Madhya Pradesh: Tension in Sanawad after recovery of cow carcass

Sanawad: Upset over alleged cow slaughter on the outskirt of Sanawad town of Khargone district, members of Hindu organisations from Sanawad and adjoining areas protested against beef selling. They lodged complaint and demanded complete ban on the business.

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, stray dogs pulled out a cow carcass out of Bankur river.

Gradually the news spread and after later Hindu organizations’ activists along with station incharge reached the spot.

The police started investigation and Hindu organisations filed an FIR against unidentified people. Hindu community is enraged over recovery of cow carcass.

Hindu Jagran Manch activists reached police station and demanded ban on cow slaughter and strict action against butchers. Jitendra Rathod of Hindu organisation said that recovery of carcass was proof that trade of beef was continuing in the city.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal demanded arrest of accused. They threatened to launch an agitation if cow slaughter was not stopped. Station Incharge Sanawad Lalit Singh Dangur said that the accused would be arrested soon.