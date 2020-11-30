Madhya Pradesh: GST notice sent through email is not valid: HC

INDORE: Giving an order in response to a writ petition, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has said that GST notice sent through email is not valid. The court said it will be considered valid only when it is served to the assessee and uploaded on web portal.

Former Tax Practitioners' Association president and chartered accountant Vikram Gupte said High Court is of the view that process for issuing orders and notices to tax payers is well defined under GST Act.