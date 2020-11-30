Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal; Govind Rajput, Tulsi Silawat to be sworn in soon

BHOPAL: The long-awaited meeting between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took place on Monday.
After the meeting, both of them went to Orchha together to attend the wedding ceremony of Union minister Prahlad Patel’s daughter.
Scindia, however, had to wait for about half an hour at the CM House for meeting Chouhan.
In the morning, Chouhan went to Gondia, and there was some delay in his return, so Scindia had to wait.
Chouhan and Scindia spoke about the development in the constituencies of the latter’s supporters.
Scindia also spoke about some projects in Guna and cabinet expansion.
According to sources, former ministers Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat will soon be sworn in.
The supporters of Scindia who lost the by-elections will be given some political posts. Besides them, a few former ministers who were defeated in the bypolls will be adjusted to the government or to the party organisation. There was an agreement between them on these issues.
Chouhan and Scindia may discuss those issues with the party’s central leadership during their trip to Delhi on Tuesday.
Nonetheless, Scindia told journalists that cabinet expansion is the chief minister’s prerogative. About the fight between former minister Govind Singh and the party’s Bhind district unit president, he said the real face of the Congress had come to light.
Scindia goes to residences of BJP’s district head, MLA, ex-corporator During his trip to Bhopal, Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the residences of BJP’s district unit president Sumit Pachauri, legislator Krishna Gaur and former corporator Girish Sharma. He took lunch at Pachauri’s residence. He also visited the Gurdwara on Hamidia Road and bowed his head there.
