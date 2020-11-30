Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal; Govind Rajput, Tulsi Silawat to be sworn in soon

BHOPAL: The long-awaited meeting between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia took place on Monday.

After the meeting, both of them went to Orchha together to attend the wedding ceremony of Union minister Prahlad Patel’s daughter.

Scindia, however, had to wait for about half an hour at the CM House for meeting Chouhan.

In the morning, Chouhan went to Gondia, and there was some delay in his return, so Scindia had to wait.

Chouhan and Scindia spoke about the development in the constituencies of the latter’s supporters.

Scindia also spoke about some projects in Guna and cabinet expansion.