Bhopal: Jyotiradtiya Scindia visits RSS office, holds discussions

Delighted by the BJP’s victory in the by-elections, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has begun to please the RSS.

Just after his arrival at Bhopal on Thursday, Scindia visited the RSS office Samidha where he held discussions with Kshetra Pracharak Deepak Bisupte and other RSS leaders.

Among ministers Pradyumnya Singh Tomar, OPS Bhadauria and Mahendra Singh Sisodia were with Scindia.

Former ministers Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput also accompanied him to the BJP office.

Scindia introduced his supporters to the RSS leaders. He knows the importance of Sangh in the BJP.

Therefore, Scindia has already visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and held talks with the leaders of the organisation.

Now, he is trying to get closer to Sangh leaders in the state. During his stay in Bhopal, Scindia told media persons that cabinet expansion is chief minister’s prerogative.

The reasons for loss in some seats will be analysed, he said, adding that the organisation always helps those workers who work hard in elections.

Big win the by-elections is the victory of the people, Scindia said.