 Bhopal Rain Woes: Heavy Downpour Flood Low-Lying Areas, Roads; Motorists Struggle Through Waterlogged Roads
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Unrelenting heavy rains since the intervening night of Thursday and Friday have left many residential and commercial areas of the city flooded, with roads submerged. The rain continued throughout the day on Friday, inundating many pockets of the city, particularly low-lying areas. After a week-long gap of only moderate rainfall, the city experienced a heavy downpour that worsened the situation in already waterlogged areas. The worst-affected regions included Oriya Basti, Nav Bahar Sabji Mandi, Gupta Nagar, Shiv Nagar, and Karond. Oriya Basti, in particular, is still battling waterlogging from last week's heavy rains.

Residents in many flooded areas were seen draining rainwater that had gushed into their homes, damaging household goods. Many slum dwellers moved their belongings to safer locations. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed teams across all wards to drain the rainwater.

article-image

BMC officials on the day inspected the affected areas. Drainage systems and stormwater drains have failed to cope with the capacity of rainwater as most of them remain clogged.

BMC Commissioner Harendra Narayan instructed teams to clear rainwater from flooded areas, particularly Sindhi Colony and Alpana Tiraha. He also visited Bhopal Talkies, where a nullah wall was broken to help drain the floodwater.

article-image

Traffic snarls

Motorists had to navigate waterlogged roads in various colonies, including Bawadiyakalan, Trilanga, Gulmohar, Shahpura in New Bhopal, and Budhwara, Tallaya, and other areas of Old Bhopal. Waterlogging disrupted vehicular movement during peak hours, resulting in traffic snarls on major roads.

