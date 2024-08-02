WATCH: 5 Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam, 10 Gates Of Kaliyasot Dam Open Amid Incessant Rain In Bhopal

Kaliasot Dam |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rainfall in Bhopal has pushed up water levels in Upper Lake, following which gates of several dams were opened to release the surplus. All 10 sluice gates of Kaliyasot Dam and five gates of Bhadbhada Dam were opened on Thursday.

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Five Sluice Gates Of Bhadbhada Dam Open As Water-Level Of Upper Lake Reaches Brim Amid Heavy Rains#BhopalNews #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/lWkGXzQ4pA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 2, 2024

Bhadbhada Dam |

The city has been experiencing persistent monsoon rains, which began early in the morning at 5 AM and have continued with varying intensity throughout the day. This significant rainfall has led to increased water inflow into the dams, necessitating the controlled release of water to prevent potential flooding and manage water levels effectively.

Residents living near the dams and in low-lying areas have been directed to stay away from the water bodies and avoid any activities near the dams. Authorities have issued warnings to ensure that people do not venture close to the swollen rivers and reservoirs, as rising water levels could pose safety hazards.

The decision to open the gates was made to mitigate any risk of overflow and to ensure the safety of the surrounding areas. Opening the gates helps in controlling the water levels and preventing any adverse impacts on local communities and infrastructure.

As the monsoon season progresses, the weather forecast suggests that the heavy rains may persist, which could lead to further adjustments in dam operations. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to respond to any changes in water levels and to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of the dams.