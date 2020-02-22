Bhopal: Rain, hailstorm bring back morning chill

BHOPAL: Rains and hailstorms reduced day as well as night temperature in state on Saturday, bringing back the chill morning hours.

Rains lashed various places in divisions like Sagar, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad in last 24 hours. Rewa and Gud recorded 20mm rainfall while Sidhi recorded 10mm, Satna recorded 7mm and Betul recorded 2 mm rains.

These rains were due to a Confluence Zone over Central part. Also, an anti-Cyclone may form over central Bay of Bengal. Thus, the mixing of winds will continue to occur across central parts of the country. These rains will be accompanied with strong gusty winds. So the day temperatures are likely to fall significantly over the next couple of days.