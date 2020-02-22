Neither PM Modi nor Trump serious over summons to Dow Chemicals: Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims cry foul over POTUS visit

BHOPAL: Ahead of President of the US (POTUS) Donald Trump’s visit, victims of Bhopal gas tragedy have expressed deep concern.

They alleged that six summons for Dow Chemical have been issued by District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, but Department of Justice of US hardly took it seriously. US president is on two day visit –February 24 and February 25.

Bhopal Group for Information and Action(BGIA)’s Rachna Dhingra said, “It is pathetic that neither PM Narendra Modi nor US president Donald Trump is serious over execution of court summon to Dow Chemicals. US administration should cooperate for execution of Court notices when it is matter of world largest industrial disaster—Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

For the sixth time since 2014, the Court’s notices had gone unheeded. Now US president is on two day visit, PM Modi is expected to pursue it.”

Warren Anderson was the Chairman of the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) in 1984, when a methyl isocyanate leaked from its pesticide plant here killed thousands and caused deformities and congenital diseases in lakhs.

After it was acquired by the Dow Chemical Company as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2001, the firm’s assets and liabilities (civil as well as criminal) were deemed to be transferred as well, BGIA added.