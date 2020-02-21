Bhopal: Day temperature drops, night soars up

BHOPAL: Light rain and hailstorm lashed various parts of the state, especially eastern region like Satna, Gwalior and other districts on Mahashivratri.

However, day temperature recorded drop whereas night temperature continued to record rise in the state capital and other places.

The reason for these rains was an East-west trough which extended from Northern Plains to Jharkhand across Northeast Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh. Moreover, southeasterly humid winds from Bay of Bengal also increased moisture over the region.

Under the influence of both these systems, scattered light rains with one or two moderate spells are likely to occur over Northeast Madhya Pradesh. These on and off rain and thundershowers are expected to continue over the region until February 24.

As per meteorology department, West and Central MP remained dry. Weather will start clearing up over from February 25. Eastern part will continue to experience rain for the next couple of days.

At temperature front, western parts of the state recorded nominal drop in day temperature while eastern part recorded rise in night temperature. Jabalpur recorded rise of 6.8 degree Celsius, Damoh of 4.6 degree Celsius, Chhindwara of 4 degree Celsius, Tikamgarh and Umaria of 2.8 and 2.6 degree Celsius respectively.

The state capital’s maximum temperature soared up to 30.9 degree Celsius with a drop of 1.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degree Celsius which was 4.3 degree Celsius above normal.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 29.7 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 15.4 degree Celsius.