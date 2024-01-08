Bhopal: Raghav Chaitanya, Dhruv Sharma To Perform At ‘Anushruti’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playback singer Raghav Chaitanya from Mumbai and Bhajan singer Dhruv Sharma will give a live performance at ‘Anushruti’. The two-day concert, organised by the culture department with the aim of providing a platform to diverse and rare art disciplines, will begin at Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan from January 12.

The event will inaugurate with the performance of Raghav, who won award for best male playback singer at 66th Filmfare Awards for the song ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop…’from movie ‘Thappad’. He has to his credit many famous songs including 'Hua Main' from 'Animal',' 'Dil 'from 'Ek Villain Returns' and others.

The performance of Rabab player Imran Khan and his troupe from New Delhi, and folk song presentation by Purnima Chaturvedi from Bhopal will be held on the same day. The concert will conclude on Saturday with the performance of Dhruv Sharma- Swarna Shri –fame, Dhruv and his troupe from Mumbai. Folk dance and songs by Mukesh Darbar and his troupe, Burhanpur, Sarod, sarangi, violin, mridangam, tabla, and matka recital by The Aamir Collective, Bhopal will be presented on the day.

Bhopal: Lawyers Vote To Elect Dist Bar Exe Council, Counting Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District Bar Council members cast their votes on Monday to elect the executive body. The elections passed off peacefully. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

There are 96 candidates in electoral race for the 31 member executive body. Priyanath Pathak, Rajesh Vyas, Deepak Khare, Rajesh Tandon and Jatin Rathore are contesting for the presidential chair. According to the verification list of Madhya Pradesh State Bar Council, 4,616 advocates were to choose their executive body.

Polling in 100 booths was held under strict vigilance. CCTV cameras were installed in the entire campus. The police administration made strict security arrangements for smooth voting. During voting, it was mandatory for lawyers to bring the ID card of State Bar Council Jabalpur or District Bar Association.