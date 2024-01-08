 Madhya Pradesh Man Finds His Best Friend In A Lizard, Takes It To Work Daily, Enjoys Bonfire Together (WATCH)
Dinesh Lodhi, a young man living and working as a labourer outside Jayarogya Hospital loves lizards more than himself.

article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Dogs and cats are common, but have you ever seen a lizard as a pet? Shocked? A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district has become best friends with a lizard, such that the duo are now inseparable.

Whether it’s work time or enjoying bonfire together , the little lizard can always be spotted on his jacket’s sleeve.

About a month ago, a lizard came into Dinesh Lodhi's clothes while he was sleeping at night. At first, he took off his clothes, thinking it was a rat, but when Dinesh saw it, there was a lizard in it. He tried to drive the lizard away, but the little lizzie did not leave its best friend and since then the duo are spotted together.

Due to the extreme cold in Gwalior, when Dinesh lights up a bonfire outside his house on the footpath, the lizard sits on his clothes to enjoy the warmth. Dinesh gets restless if the lizard wanders around for some time. Almost a month has passed since their friendship began. Dinesh said that now he cannot separate the lizard from himself because his life resides in it.

Dinesh said that earlier he was bitten by a snake, and he himself removed the poison from the snake by drawing blood from it. The lizard has also bitten him two or three times, but it has had no effect. Now she can be seen sitting on Dinesh's hands, legs, hat, and jacket. This friendship between humans and the voiceless has become a topic of discussion these days.

