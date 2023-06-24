 Bhopal: Pre-Monsoon Rain Damages Rs 29 Crore Newly-Constructed Sehore-Shyampur Road
According to information, about 84 mm of rain was recorded in Sehore on Friday-Saturday night, which has already damaged the recently built road by MPRDC Bhopal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The newly constructed Sehore-Shyampur Marg collapsed after first rains in the area.

The 24-km long and 6-metre wide road was completed barely a month ago using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technique. FDR is a road construction technique which facilitates strengthening of base.

According to information, Sehore recorded 84mm of rains on intervening night of Friday and Saturday. However, the newly-constructed road failed to resist the pre-monsoon showers as it developed cracks and holes.

While constructing the road, MPRDC Bhopal claimed that,“It costs about 1.25 crore rupees to build a six meter wide and one kilo meter long road with normal technology, whereas, the FDR technology reduces the expenditure to 40 to 50 percent.”

The cost of road construction was said to be around Rs 29 crore. This was the first road in the state to be built with FDR technology.

When inquired, GM of MPRDC Bhopal MH Rizvi said, “This technique has been used for the first time in the state to construct a road. A team of Engineers has been sent to the site. The road will be rebuilt after cutting it. I didn't know much about technology.”

