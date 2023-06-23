MP Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rain Brings Relief, Finally

FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon rain, accompanied by winds, provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity to the residents on Thursday as it continued to rain throughout the day intermittently.

The showers come as a relief for the public from the uninterrupted scorching heat over the past few days. It drizzled in some parts of the city while rain lashed the other areas around the city.

Showers and thunderstorms occurred in the city and surrounding areas as the winds were blowing at a speed of 32 km in the evening. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees less than normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.

Winds blew from the north-westerly direction for most parts of the day.

Morning and evening humidity was 71 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively while 6.6 mm of rainfall was recorded by the weather station of Regional Meteorological Department at the city airport.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather will remain cloudy for the next three days and precipitation may continue. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, remaining parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. Pre-monsoon showers are taking place as the low pressure area (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’) over central parts of Uttar Pradesh has become less marked.” Met officials said.