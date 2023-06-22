MP: Amit Shah's Balaghat Tour Cancelled As Bad Weather Restricts Helicopter Landing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not land at Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather on Thursday, a state official said.
"Due to bad weather, the helicopter was unable to land," the official said.
Shah's visit to the state was cancelled in view of the development, he added.
