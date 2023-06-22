MP: Amit Shah's Balaghat Tour Cancelled As Bad Weather Restricts Helicopter Landing

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A helicopter carrying Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not land at Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh due to bad weather on Thursday, a state official said.

"Due to bad weather, the helicopter was unable to land," the official said.

Shah's visit to the state was cancelled in view of the development, he added.

Read Also Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh Raids Hookah Bars Across City