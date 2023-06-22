Indore: Pre-Monsoon Showers Clog Road Opposite To Collectorate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-Monsoon showers clogged the road opposite to the collectorate in Indore on Thursday morning.
The area turned into a small island as vehicles struggled to navigate through waves.
This is an alarm for the Indore Municipal Corporation to step up the preparations as monsoon is right on door-step!
Read Also
MP Weather Update: Overnight Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat Across State; More Showers...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)