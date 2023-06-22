 Indore: Pre-Monsoon Showers Clog Road Opposite To Collectorate
Indore: Pre-Monsoon Showers Clog Road Opposite To Collectorate

The area turned into a small island as vehicles struggled to navigate through waves.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-Monsoon showers clogged the road opposite to the collectorate in Indore on Thursday morning.

The area turned into a small island as vehicles struggled to navigate through waves.

This is an alarm for the Indore Municipal Corporation to step up the preparations as monsoon is right on door-step!

