Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Saket Nagar, Alkapuri , Durga Nagar & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has scheduled power cuts across several areas in Bhopal on October 9, 2024, due to maintenance work.

The affected areas and timings are as follows:

Area

Area Saket Nagar, Alkapuri , Durga Nagar, and nearest area.

Area Fatehgarh, Badal Mahal, Taj Mkt, Sadar Manzil, Imami gate chouraha, Gpo, lbs hospital nearest area.

TIME 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area

Area Kaichi Chola, Satya Gyan Colony, Nav Jeevan Colony and nearest area.

Area Sagar green hills, Danish hills view, Kasturi vihar, Barai gram,Bagli gram, plam vishta colony and Nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am 03:00 Pm

Area

Area Misrod Phase 1, Salaiya Goan and Nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Area

Area Amrawat khurd, Ginnar colony and Nearest area.

Time 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon

Residents are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted for the mentioned periods.