Bhopal Power Cut Plan October 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Pipalnear, Balwadi colony, Charimli & More; Check Full List Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has scheduled power cuts across several areas in Bhopal on October 7, 2024, due to maintenance work.

The affected areas and timings are as follows:

Area:

Area Arvind vihar, Rameshwarm Deluxe, Housing board Qte.and nearest area.

Area Pipalnear, Balwadi colony , Book Depo nearest area.

TIME 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area:

Area Bhensakedi,Aakash garden,Madhav Aashram,Visharjan Ghat,Mandi Bairagarh and Nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am 01:00 Pm

Area:

Area Raj homes, Old minal, new minal,Durgesh vihar, Balaji Nagar, Chankyapuri ,Narela shankri Nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area:

Area Charimli, 5No stop,Ten shed, Ram Mandir, Kamla nehru school, 74 Bunglow, New Mkt.and nearest area.

Time 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area:

Area Sarvdharm A B sector , Colorin plant, Sai hills and nearest area.

Time 09:00 Am to 05:00 pm

Residents are advised to plan accordingly as the electricity supply will be disrupted for the mentioned periods.