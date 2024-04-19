Bhopal Power Cut April 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Thana HanumanGanj & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods in Bhopal on April 20. Residents in the specified areas are urged to pay heed to the designated time frames mentioned for the planned electricity disruptions.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Royal Homes, Chitrakoot, Geet Sky villa and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Amrawad khurd, Girnar Hills, Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace, Katara Village, Chandrika Nagar , Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Akriti Enclave, Indus Garden, Rohitas and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 Am to 12:30 Pm

Area: Ganesh Mandir, Chhola, Prem Kunti, New Kabad Khana , Thana HanumanGanj and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Central School, Central Bank Training Center, Bheem Nagar, Om Nagar, Sindu Bhawan, Congress Bhawan and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sakshi Dhaba, Krishi Santhan and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

The planned power interruption forms a crucial component of the routine maintenance initiatives conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures aim to uphold the seamless operation of the grid and forestall any unforeseen power disruptions in the days ahead.

In light of this, residents are strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly, organizing their schedules to accommodate any essential activities reliant on electricity during the stipulated time frames. This proactive approach ensures minimal inconvenience and facilitates smooth cooperation during the maintenance period.