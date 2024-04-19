 Bhopal Power Cut April 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Thana HanumanGanj & More; Check Full Schedule Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut April 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Thana HanumanGanj & More; Check Full Schedule Below

Bhopal Power Cut April 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Thana HanumanGanj & More; Check Full Schedule Below

This scheduled interruption in power supply is part of the routine maintenance work being undertaken by the electricity board.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Scheduled power outages are set to affect various neighborhoods in Bhopal on April 20. Residents in the specified areas are urged to pay heed to the designated time frames mentioned for the planned electricity disruptions.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Royal Homes, Chitrakoot, Geet Sky villa and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Amrawad khurd, Girnar Hills, Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal, Nandan Palace, Katara Village, Chandrika Nagar , Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Akriti Enclave, Indus Garden, Rohitas and nearest area.

Time: 10:30 Am to 12:30 Pm

Read Also
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 2600 'Critical' Polling Booths; 13k Voting Centres Set Up, 21k...
article-image

Area: Ganesh Mandir, Chhola, Prem Kunti, New Kabad Khana , Thana HanumanGanj and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bairagarh Gaon, Aadarsh Nagar, Nai Basti and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Central School, Central Bank Training Center, Bheem Nagar, Om Nagar, Sindu Bhawan, Congress Bhawan and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sakshi Dhaba, Krishi Santhan and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 05:00 Pm

Read Also
MP: Inspired By Modi, Gwalior 'Chaiwala' To Contest Elections For 28th Time Despite Zero Victory...
article-image

The planned power interruption forms a crucial component of the routine maintenance initiatives conducted by the electricity board. These proactive measures aim to uphold the seamless operation of the grid and forestall any unforeseen power disruptions in the days ahead.

In light of this, residents are strongly encouraged to prepare accordingly, organizing their schedules to accommodate any essential activities reliant on electricity during the stipulated time frames. This proactive approach ensures minimal inconvenience and facilitates smooth cooperation during the maintenance period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 LIVE: 63.25% Turnout Till 5 pm; Voting Underway

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 LIVE: 63.25% Turnout Till 5 pm; Voting Underway

Bhopal Power Cut April 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Thana HanumanGanj & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut April 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In Tilak Nagar, Thana HanumanGanj & More; Check...

MP: Adamant Bride Calls Off Marriage After Her Drunken Groom Falls Off Mare; Baraat Forced To Return

MP: Adamant Bride Calls Off Marriage After Her Drunken Groom Falls Off Mare; Baraat Forced To Return

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Caught 'Bribing' People In Chhindwara Amid Voting; Congress...

MP: Inspired By Modi, Gwalior 'Chaiwala' To Contest Elections For 28th Time Despite Zero Victory...

MP: Inspired By Modi, Gwalior 'Chaiwala' To Contest Elections For 28th Time Despite Zero Victory...