 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 2600 'Critical' Polling Booths; 13k Voting Centres Set Up, 21k Licenced Arms Deposited
Over 1.13 crore voters-- including 57 lakh males and 55.8 lakh females, will exercise their franchise across Madhya Pradesh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
A screengrab of polling booth in Sidhi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There are at least 2,651 critical polling booths in the first round of Lok Sabha election. As many as 221 vulnerable places have been identified and 292 'suspicious' people, who can hamper the election process, have been identified.

This was informed by Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan during the press conference in Bhopal on Thursday. He told that Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara will go for polling in first phase of election on April 19.

Over 1.13 crore voters-- including 57 lakh males and 55.8 lakh females, will exercise their franchise across Madhya Pradesh. The third gender voters are 187. The total number of voters is 1,13,09,636.

As many as 13,588 voting centres have been set up, while women operated polling station stands at is 1,118.

There are total 88 candidates in fray in first phase of election. 17 candidates from Sidhi, 10 from Shahdol, 19 from Jabalpur, 14 from Mandla, 13 from Balaghat, 15 from Chhindwara, 10 from Shahdol. Jabalpur has highest 19 candidates.

Talking about law and order situation, CEO Rajan informed that 21,887 licenced arms have been deposited and prohibitory action has been taken against 49,334 persons in the first phase of Lok Sabha election. So far, 3,151 illegal arms have been seized. The voter slips with QR code have been distributed.

