Bhopal: Parts depicting women in poor light to be removed from syllabus

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the parts in the educational syllabus which depict women as inferior should be removed immediately. The work of auditing the courses and making them gender neutral should be completed on priority, said Chouhan addressing a meeting of the Group of Ministers on Women Empowerment and Child Welfare on Monday.

A sense of equality is also necessary in the terminology used for the designation of women officers-employees. In place of female teacher, female principal, same terminology for men and women like teacher, principal etc. should be used, said Chouhan. In the meeting recommendations were presented regarding promotion of girl child, health and nutritional security, promotion of education level, creation of environment for respect of women, gender budgeting, promotion of property rights, economic empowerment, child exploitation, child labour, missing children, drug abuse among children, orphans and the status of children in need of child care and protection.

CM said that Shaurya parties and self-help groups should be activated jointly at the village level to keep an eye on malnutrition, violence against women and dowry system.