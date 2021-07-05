Bhopal: Parts depicting women in poor light to be removed from syllabus

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the parts in the educational syllabus which depict women as inferior should be removed immediately. The work of auditing the courses and making them gender neutral should be completed on priority, said Chouhan addressing a meeting of the Group of Ministers on Women Empowerment and Child Welfare on Monday.
A sense of equality is also necessary in the terminology used for the designation of women officers-employees. In place of female teacher, female principal, same terminology for men and women like teacher, principal etc. should be used, said Chouhan. In the meeting recommendations were presented regarding promotion of girl child, health and nutritional security, promotion of education level, creation of environment for respect of women, gender budgeting, promotion of property rights, economic empowerment, child exploitation, child labour, missing children, drug abuse among children, orphans and the status of children in need of child care and protection.
CM said that Shaurya parties and self-help groups should be activated jointly at the village level to keep an eye on malnutrition, violence against women and dowry system.
He added that In government and non-government schools and Anganwadi centres it is necessary to check the nutritional level and blood in every three months. Coarse cereals should be included in Anganwadis and mid-day meals. The role of AYUSH in malnutrition should also be considered.
The CM said that there is a need to link girl child education with skill enhancement. This will increase employment opportunities for the girl child and help in women empowerment. Under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the benefitted girls should also be linked to the courses with vocational skills. He asked that the training of health workers should be organized for screening of women affected by violence at health centers and one stop centers. Safe city programme should be expanded in all the districts of the state. It is necessary to control the materials of the mobiles causing deviation. Necessary measures should be taken in this direction.
He said that techniques should be developed for monetary assessment of household and other unpaid works done by women. This responsibility should be entrusted to the School of Good Governance.
