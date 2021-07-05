Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's no to hike in school fee

BHOPAL: After a verbal spat between parents and the school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on overcharging of fees by private schools, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that school fee will not be raised in the state.

The government has decided that only tuition fees will be charged by the schools and no other fee will be taken from the parents, said the Chief Minister during a meeting of crisis management committees on Monday. Chouhan further said that the schools will not be opened till corona 'third wave' concludes or the possibilities of the ëthird waveí are nullified.

Chouhan also instructed collectors that they should ensure that no school overcharge fees. If a school is found violating these instructions, action should be taken against the school.

Parents across the state had been turning vocal against fee hike by the private schools. Even the High Court had given a ruling that the schools can charge only tuition fee and no other charges should be added in it till the pandemic ends.

Despite that complaints against private schools were increasing as the schools started overcharging fees despite the institutes remaining closed. Classes are being held only through online mode.