Bhopal: Bina refinery officer promised Europe tour, duped of Rs 2.75L

BHOPAL: A case of fraud has been registered against a tour and travel company director for duping a Bina refinery officer on the promise of arranging for a Europe tour in 2017. Since then, the company has neither provided any documents related to Europe tour, nor returned the money.

According to the Habibganj police, Kameshwar Prasad, 40, an officer in the Bina refinery, had planned a Europe tour in 2017 with his family. He had booked a tour package from Ambel Tours and Travels at E-2, Arera Colony, Bhopal. He had paid Rs 2.75 lakh to Ashutosh Shrivastava, director of Ambel Tours and Travels, for making the arrangementsófrom ticket booking to arranging for the board and lodging.

But, after some time, Shrivastava simply disappeared. Prasad tried a lot to contact Shrivastava. Finally, when he was able to contact him, Shrivastava neither provided any documents related to the tour, nor returned the money. Prasad reported the matter to the Habibganj police. After investigations for four years, the Habibganj police lodged an FIR against Shrivatava. Prasad had paid the money through a bank, so he had all the evidence of payments made to Shrivatava. Shrivastava, however, has not been arrested, so far.