Bhopal: Bina refinery officer promised Europe tour, duped of Rs 2.75L

BHOPAL: A case of fraud has been registered against a tour and travel company director for duping a Bina refinery officer on the promise of arranging for a Europe tour in 2017. Since then, the company has neither provided any documents related to Europe tour, nor returned the money.
According to the Habibganj police, Kameshwar Prasad, 40, an officer in the Bina refinery, had planned a Europe tour in 2017 with his family. He had booked a tour package from Ambel Tours and Travels at E-2, Arera Colony, Bhopal. He had paid Rs 2.75 lakh to Ashutosh Shrivastava, director of Ambel Tours and Travels, for making the arrangementsófrom ticket booking to arranging for the board and lodging.
But, after some time, Shrivastava simply disappeared. Prasad tried a lot to contact Shrivastava. Finally, when he was able to contact him, Shrivastava neither provided any documents related to the tour, nor returned the money. Prasad reported the matter to the Habibganj police. After investigations for four years, the Habibganj police lodged an FIR against Shrivatava. Prasad had paid the money through a bank, so he had all the evidence of payments made to Shrivatava. Shrivastava, however, has not been arrested, so far.
SHO (Habibganj) Rakesh Shrivastava said, "An FIR has been registered against the director of the tour and travel company. The police will investigate the case. So far, no arrest has been made in the case."
Another man by same name?
The police, as well as Prasad, made phone calls to Ashutosh Shrivastava but he happens to run the MGT Tours and Travels company. The main Ashutosh Shrivastava is still untraceable. Ashutosh Shrivastava of MGT Tours and Travels said, "The police and Bina refinery officer Kameshwar Prasad phoned me. I clarified to them that Iím not that Ashutosh Shrivastava. Prasad paid Rs 2.75 lakh through ICICI Bank. It's a coincidence that I, too, have an account in ICICI Bank. Prasad had phoned me, but I told him to verify the bank account into which he had paid the amount. But that bank account is different."