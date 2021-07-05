Bhopal: Maiher BJP MLA raises protest against his government on power supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Maihar Narayan Tripathi has warned his own government of launching agitation if regular power supply is not ensured in Vindhya region. Known for being vocal, Tripathi has been keeping his government in a tight spot.

In his latest, Tripathi has written letter to managing director of East Electricity Distribution Company (east discom) raising power woes in Rewa and Shahdol districts. In the letter, he has pointed out that farmers are engaged in sowing and they need uninterrupted power supply.

Besides farmers, people are also facing problems because of frequent power cuts. Faulty transformers are not changed while electricity poles stand high without power supply.

“Farmers are getting only two hours of power supply to irrigate their fields that is adversely affecting sowing season,” said Tripathi, in his letter and a video message,” released on Monday.

Tripathi said that despite repeated complaints, east discom officials have taken no remedial steps, which has caused discontentment among people.

He said he will submit memorandum at east discom head office in Jabalpur on July 19. On the same day, farmers and people will also submit memorandum at local electricity offices.

Questions raised by the BJP MLA have charged the political scene and claims of regular power supply by state government and being an electricity surplus state.

Tripathi is known to have started a movement for separate Vindhya state against party line. Earlier, he criticised government for failing to address unemployment, Covid and famers’ problems.