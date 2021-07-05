Bhopal: Now, English teachers allege anomalies in appointments

BHOPAL: Another controversy has been added to the appointment of over 27,000 teachers in government schools across the state. Now candidates selected for the post of English teachers for middle schools have alleged anomalies in the appointment process.

A group of candidates selected for the post of English teachers reached the official residence of school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Monday alleging anomalies in the verification process of their documents. The candidates urged the minister to look into the matter and set things right.

ìOur documents are being rejected by the officials of the school education department on frivolous grounds. All the conditions were laid in the form before examination was conducted. We were eligible and filled the form. Our forms were accepted by the exam conducting agency,î said one of the candidates at the residence of the minister.

Our forms should have been cancelled at stage one itself if we were not eligible, she added. ìToday (July 5) is the last date and the officials said that your documents were not apt therefore your candidature is rejected,î said the candidate.