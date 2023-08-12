 Bhopal: Padma Shri Nalini, Kamalini Asthana’s Performance Mesmerise Audience
2-day Bharat Sanskriti Yatra begins. Sitar and violin duet, tabla recital held.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Padma Shri Nalini, Kamalini Asthana’s Performance Mesmerise Audience | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of Padma Shri kathak exponent Nalini Asthana and Kamalini Asthana captivated the audience at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Saturday.

It was part of inaugural-day of two-day concert, Bharat Sanskriti Yatra, a festival of Indian classical music and dance, organised by Hindusthan Art and Music Society in collaboration with the Culture Department. The duo started off with Shiv Stuti.

The concert began with performance of vocalist Shekhar Karhadkar. Ashesh Upadhyay accompanied on tabla and Sandeep Bhadauriya on harmonium.

It was followed by tabla recital by Ustad Akram Khan and sitar and violin duet by Pt Sahitya and Santosh Nahar. They were accompanied by Abid Hussain on sarangi and Prosenjit Poddar on tabla.

The first day event ended with a group dance by Mayukh Nrityalaya, Bhopal, under direction of EV Revathi Vinod. Sanjay Madhup and Manju Khare compered the event.

