Indore: MPSEDC’s Nat'l Conference On E-Governance On Aug 24, 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Corporation (MPSEDC) is going to conduct the upcoming 26th National Conference on e-governance on August 24 and 25 to showcase the state's commitment to harnessing the power of technology for the betterment of its citizens at the Brilliant Convention Centre in the city.

Under the patronage of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, the conference is poised to be a monumental occasion that brings together visionaries, experts, and stakeholders from across the country to deliberate and shape the future of digital governance.

The conference will revolve around the central theme of "Good Governance Practices: Empowering a Digital Nation." It aims to foster a comprehensive dialogue on effective and ethical governance in the digital age.