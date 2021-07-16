Bhopal: Once again, BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi corners govt over erratic power supply

BHOPAL: Senior BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi has once again attacked his own government- this time on erratic power supply. He has written an open letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that the power supply and maintenance system has lapsed in the state.

In a scathing attack, Vishnoi writes in his letter that he had apprised the CM Chouhan of the problems related to power in the state but reforms for erratic power supply are not in his priority list.

‘This is the reason why I am writing an open letter. Your government will not be affected by this expose' but improving the situation might stop the votes shifting to another side,’ wrote Vishnoi.

The senior BJP MLA has pointed out in the letter that a large section of consumers especially from the rural areas and engaged in agriculture are fed up with erratic power supply and frequent power cuts. Electricity department does not change the burnt transformers in time. They do not even buy new transformers and keep reusing old ones. Your MLAs and even your ministers are unable to get the problem addressed, the letter read.