Madhya Pradesh: Former minister Ajay Vishnoi targets Shivraj Chouhan government again

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ajay Vishnoi has once again questioned the functioning of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. This time he has voiced criticism of the minister in- charge of the state districts. Earlier, Vishnoi had expressed his displeasure with the party on several occasions.



Vishnoi tweeted on Friday, "My respects to eminent Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. All the state districts are waiting for the Minister in-charge for seeking simple solution to various problems."



He added, "The request is to give this gift to the state on the occasion of the first anniversary of becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time. And as promised, take charge of Jabalpur and Rewa districts."



The Congress has launched a blistering attack on the Shivraj Chouhan government and the Chief Minister is also being targeted by his own party leaders over the delay in the appointment of the minister in-charge of the state districts. Now Vishnoi is toeing the same political line as the Congress.



Earlier, too, Vishnoi has expressed his displeasure with the BJP many times. After two MLAs were recently inducted into the state cabinet, Vishnoi had indirectly accused the government of neglecting the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions.