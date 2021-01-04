Madhya Pradesh: Ajay Vishnoi pours out agony over ministry expansion

BHOPAL: The leaders have begun to ooze out in public their agony over the ministry expansion. A former minister, Ajay Vishnoi, raised on social media the issue of under-representation of the Mahakaushal and Vindhya regions in the ministry.

Vishnoi had pulled out all the stops to become a minister, but his efforts came to naught. Now, Mahakaushal cannot fly but writhe in pain, he wrote. The ministry had been completely expanded, and every second legislator from the Gwalior, Chambal, Bhopal and Malwa regions had become a minister, he added.

Similarly, every third legislator from Sagar and Shahdol is a minister. But, out of the 13 lawmakers from Kahakaushal, only one had been inducted into the ministry, Vishnoi wrote. Likewise, out of 18 legislators from the Rewa division, only one has been inducted into the ministry and that, too, as a minister of state. This is the reason why Vindhya squirms, but cannot fly. Both these regions had to remain satisfied and butter the leaders for better prospects, Vishnoi wrote.

On several occasions, he criticised his own government for not getting a ministerial berth. However critical of the government he may be, his chances of becoming a minister are bleak. Therefore, he has opened a front against the government.