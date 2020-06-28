Madhya Pradesh: Ministry expansion likely on June 30, 25 members to be inducted

The much-awaited state ministry expansion may be done on June 30.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, president of the party’s state unit VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat left for New Delhi on Sunday to discuss about it.

National president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will put seal on the list containing the names of those to be inducted into the cabinet.

Chouhan will also discuss with Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar about the issue.

After the names are finalised for ministerial berths, a discussion will be held for distribution of departments.

There are five ministers in the Cabinet. Their departments may also be changed.

Nine of the Scindia supporters and former ministers who switched over from the Congress to the BJP are all set to get the Cabinet berths; besides there will be 16 other legislators in the ministry.

The former ministers who have crossed over to the BJP, like Imarti Devi, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Prabhuram Choudhary, Pradyumnya Singh Tomar, Aidal Singh Kansana, Bisahulal Singh, Ranvir Jatav, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon and Hardeep Singh Dang, are sure to get the Cabinet berths.

Among the BJP leaders Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Ajay Vishnoi, Rajendra Shukla, Gaurishanker Bisen, Yoshodhara Raje Scindia, Arvind Bhadauria, Sanjay Pathak and Vishwash Sarang will be inducted into the ministry.

The names of Mohan Yadav, Prem Singh Patel, Girish Gautam, Rampal Singh, Paras Jain, Kedar Shukla, Jalem Singh Patel, Surendra Patwal, Chaitnya Kashyap and Vishnu Khatri are being considered for ministerial berths. But a decision on their names will be taken in Delhi.

The BJP will keep in mind the caste equation and the ensuing by-elections during the ministry expansion.

Regional equation will also be there. Chouhan took oath as chief minister on March 23. Ministry formation took one month because of the corona pandemic.

At the time of ministry formation, five were administered oath. After the cabinet expansion, there will be 30 ministers.

Chouhan will leave a few departments vacant, that some legislators may be accommodated in the Cabinet after the by-elections.