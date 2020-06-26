Bhopal: Now, Mrignaynee Virtual Emporia for you

“Mrignaynee customers belong to a special class and we want to give them a special and exclusive experience,” Sharma said. A customer will first indicate the product she is interested in. If she chooses, say, Chanderi saris, she would not only be able to make a selection from the entire stock of Chanderi saris available at the store but would also be able to connect with the artisans who have tie-up with the emporium. “The customer will be remotely connected with the artisans in Chanderi and would be able to make a choice from the products available with them,” Sharma said.

It would be just like visiting the store physically. “Show me that yellow one,” the customer may tell the artisan and the sari would be shown to her.

The products will be delivered at the doorstep of customers. The prices would be the same as in the stores and would be inclusive of the courier charges.