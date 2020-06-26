Wrong place, wrong time: UN official car sex video goes viral, investigation underway

In the video, a woman in a red dress is seen straddling the man's lap. And from the movement, it seems the two people are involved in a sexual activity. A bald man sitting in the front seat is visible in the clip.

However, there is no information whether the activity involved payment or if it was consensual.

The report states that the plate of the car belongs to United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO).

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the video had "shocked and deeply disturbed" the UN, the publication reports.

"The behaviour seen in it is abhorrent and goes against everything we stand for and have been working to achieve in terms of fighting sexual misconduct by UN staff," Dujarric told The New Humanitarian.

Investigations are underway by the Office of Internal Oversight.

Dujarric said the individuals in the video will be identified soon and the process will be concluded as early as possible.