 Video Shows Exact Moments Of Suicide Bombing Outside Main Gate Of Pakistan's Paramilitary Headquarters In Peshawar
Pakistan's paramilitary headquarter was attacked on Monday. Two explosion took place at the headquarters, killing three security personnel. Meanwhile, three terrorists were also killed by Pakistan security personnel. No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Peshawar: At least three security personnel were killed in a suicide attack at a paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan’s Peshawar on Monday, November 24. Two people were also reportedly injured in the attack. The exact moment of the attack was captured on camera, and the video surfaced online.

A powerful explosion took place outside the main gate of the headquarters. In the video, it can be seen that one person was injured in the explosion and sustained injuries to his back.

Video Of The Attack:

Three terrorists were also killed in the early morning attack at the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters, Pakistan daily Dawn reported.

The terrorists tried to enter the building after one bomber blew himself up at the gate, but they were killed in counter-fire, the report said. According to reports, another explosion took place at the motorcycle stand.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is currently underway.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmad confirmed the incident. “The FC headquarters is under attack. We are responding, and the area is being cordoned off,” Ahmad told Dawn.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The injured are being taken to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

The civilian paramilitary force, originally called the Fron­tier Constabulary, was renamed by the government in July this year.

There has been increasing incidents of terror attacks on security forces in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over the past few years, especially by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Meanwhile, on September 3 this year, a suicide blast at a political rally in Quetta killed 11 people and injured over 40.

