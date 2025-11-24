Pakistan: Federal Corps Headquarters In Peshawar Attacked By Unidentified Gunmen, 2 'Suicide Bombings' Reported; VIDEOS

Peshawar: Unidentified gunmen on Monday attacked a paramilitary force headquarters Pakistan's Peshawar. So far there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the attack.
Several videos of the attack also surfaced online. According to local media outlets, two suicide bombings took place at the Federal Corps Headquarters in Saddar.
One of the suicide bombing reportedly was carried out at the main gate and the other at the motorcycle stand. The gunfight between the gunmen and security personnel is currently underway.
No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
FPJ Shorts
More details are still awaited.