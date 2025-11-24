Pakistan: Federal Corps Headquarters In Peshawar Attacked By Unidentified Gunmen, 2 'Suicide Bombings' Reported; VIDEOS

Pakistan: Federal Corps Headquarters In Peshawar Attacked By Unidentified Gunmen, 2 'Suicide Bombings' Reported (Screengrab) | X

Peshawar: Unidentified gunmen on Monday attacked a paramilitary force headquarters Pakistan's Peshawar. So far there are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the attack.

Several videos of the attack also surfaced online. According to local media outlets, two suicide bombings took place at the Federal Corps Headquarters in Saddar.

Initial reports suggest multiple injuries as Rescue 1122 ambulances rush to the scene.@AadiAchint bhaiya your wish is fulfilled by friendly element#Peshawar #Blast @col_chaubey @ajaykraina pic.twitter.com/BfRkZy373T — Aman singh (@liveupdates247) November 24, 2025

One of the suicide bombing reportedly was carried out at the main gate and the other at the motorcycle stand. The gunfight between the gunmen and security personnel is currently underway.

Peshawar FC headquarter. @ajaykraina sir as we discussed military targets are fair game. pic.twitter.com/wU5Tc0Rrtm — Aadi Achint 🇮🇳 (@AadiAchint) November 24, 2025

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details are still awaited.