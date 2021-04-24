Bhopal: No oxygen and no beds, but Harda district hospitals ask for consent form from patients

Bhopal: The district hospital of Harda has asked patients to sign a consent form stating their willingness to get admission despite a dearth of oxygen and beds. A shortage of oxygen and beds has been troubling patients and their kin across the state.
Amid the scarcity, the district hospital of Harda has been admitting patients and simultaneously doing away with the responsibility of providing them proper treatment. They have adopted a method to get a signed consent form from either the patient or their kin expressing their willingness to get admission without any promises of treatment.
The kin of the patients are being asked to arrange for oxygen cylinders on their own as they do not have any supply.
The chief medical and health officer of Harda, Sudhir Jaisani, said he was not aware of any such practice. Commissioner Rajneesh Shrivastav said such practice was misdemeanor. He said he would order a probe into the matter.
The social workers and the Opposition have been demanding increase in the production and supply of oxygen from the government but to no avail. The supply of oxygen has been stopped in the district hospital since Saturday evening. It has not been reinstated yet.
Sources have said that at least five people have died in between these hours. The kin of a patient who died on Friday at the district hospital, Mridul Hansraj, said he could not save his sister despite his best efforts. He tried to reach out everywhere he could in order to get one cylinder of oxygen. He tried to complain to the collector, but he would not answer his calls. It was, however, too late before he got a sense of hope from some social worker.
