Bhopal: No oxygen and no beds, but Harda district hospitals ask for consent form from patients

The chief medical and health officer of Harda, Sudhir Jaisani, said he was not aware of any such practice. Commissioner Rajneesh Shrivastav said such practice was misdemeanor. He said he would order a probe into the matter.

The social workers and the Opposition have been demanding increase in the production and supply of oxygen from the government but to no avail. The supply of oxygen has been stopped in the district hospital since Saturday evening. It has not been reinstated yet.

Sources have said that at least five people have died in between these hours. The kin of a patient who died on Friday at the district hospital, Mridul Hansraj, said he could not save his sister despite his best efforts. He tried to reach out everywhere he could in order to get one cylinder of oxygen. He tried to complain to the collector, but he would not answer his calls. It was, however, too late before he got a sense of hope from some social worker.