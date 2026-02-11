Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As Wife Battles Cancer

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Private College Professor End His Life By Hanging Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old private college professor committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday night in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Family members discovered his body on Wednesday morning and informed the police. Also, a suicide note was found in the deceased's room.

The incident happened in a rented room in Golden City, Ratibad. Bhopal.

As per the suicide note, he stated that he took his own life due to illness. However, his family has denied any serious illness. Police are investigating all angles.

According to the police report, 32-year-old Shailendra Singh Thakur, son of Mahendra Singh Thakur, lived on rent in Golden City Ratibad. He was originally from Gopalpur village in Ashta, Sehore district.

He had been living on rent for six months.

He had been living in a rented room in Bhopal for the past six months and was working as a professor at a private college in Ratibad. His brother told police that Shailendra did not have any serious illness.

He was prone to seasonal illnesses.

For some time now, he had been prone to colds and flu. The resulting weakness troubled him. The SI reported that in a suicide note found in Shailendra's room, he wrote, "I'm fed up with the illness...that's why I don't want to live. I love everyone very much. Take care of yourself and stay healthy."

Wife also has cancer.

According to the police, Shailendra's wife has uterine cancer, and she has been undergoing treatment for the past year. Currently, she is living at her parents' home in Gopalpur. Her parents are providing her treatment. This also caused Shailendra stress.