 Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As Wife Battles Cancer
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As Wife Battles Cancer

Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As Wife Battles Cancer

A 32-year-old private college professor, Shailendra Singh Thakur, committed suicide in Bhopal’s Golden City on Tuesday. A suicide note cited "illness" as the cause, though family members denied any serious ailments. Police suspect significant stress, as Shailendra’s wife is currently battling uterine cancer.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Private College Professor End His Life By Hanging Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old private college professor committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday night in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Family members discovered his body on Wednesday morning and informed the police. Also, a suicide note was found in the deceased's room.

The incident happened in a rented room in Golden City, Ratibad. Bhopal.

As per the suicide note, he stated that he took his own life due to illness. However, his family has denied any serious illness. Police are investigating all angles.

FPJ Shorts
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Representatives Of Hotel Associations Meet Tourism Minister Over High Room Tariffs
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Representatives Of Hotel Associations Meet Tourism Minister Over High Room Tariffs
Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know All Details Of Konkona Sensharma And Pratibha Rannta's Latest Film
Accused OTT Release Date Confirmed: Here's To Know All Details Of Konkona Sensharma And Pratibha Rannta's Latest Film
Mumbai: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Oshiwara For Living Illegally In India
Mumbai: 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Oshiwara For Living Illegally In India
'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray
'Real Work For Maharashtra Matters, Not Attention Seeking Posts': BJP Leader Ashish Shelar’s Sharp Political Message To Raj Thackeray
Read Also
Bhopal News: Case Against House Owner After Labourer Falls To Death From Under-Construction Building
article-image

According to the police report, 32-year-old Shailendra Singh Thakur, son of Mahendra Singh Thakur, lived on rent in Golden City Ratibad. He was originally from Gopalpur village in Ashta, Sehore district.

He had been living on rent for six months.

He had been living in a rented room in Bhopal for the past six months and was working as a professor at a private college in Ratibad. His brother told police that Shailendra did not have any serious illness.

He was prone to seasonal illnesses.

For some time now, he had been prone to colds and flu. The resulting weakness troubled him. The SI reported that in a suicide note found in Shailendra's room, he wrote, "I'm fed up with the illness...that's why I don't want to live. I love everyone very much. Take care of yourself and stay healthy."

Wife also has cancer.

According to the police, Shailendra's wife has uterine cancer, and she has been undergoing treatment for the past year. Currently, she is living at her parents' home in Gopalpur. Her parents are providing her treatment. This also caused Shailendra stress.

Read Also
Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As...
Bhopal News: 'Was Fed-Up Of...' 32-Year-Old College Professor Kills Self At Golden City Residence As...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...
MP News: Mephedrone Factory Busted In Ashosk Nagar; Businessman Learnt Process Online & Sourced...
MP Credit Card Fraud: '₹1.6 Lakh Debited From Account...' Air Force Officer Gets Text From Bank...
MP Credit Card Fraud: '₹1.6 Lakh Debited From Account...' Air Force Officer Gets Text From Bank...
Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion...
Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion...
MP News: Health Services & Traffic Diversions Arranged At Kubreshwar Dham Ahead of Mahashivratri;...
MP News: Health Services & Traffic Diversions Arranged At Kubreshwar Dham Ahead of Mahashivratri;...