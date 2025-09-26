 Bhopal News: Missing For Two Days, Youth's Body Recovered From Upper Lake
According to Chunnu’s elder brother Farid, he left home around 1 pm on Wednesday, saying he was going to meet his relatives Mujahid and Shoaib.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
Bhopal News: Body Of 30-Year-Old Recovered From Upper Lake; Went Missing 2 Days Ago | Representative image.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a missing man was recovered from Bhopal’s Upper Lake on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Chunnu Khan, 30-year-old, a resident of Karond near Hari Mazar, who worked as a carpenter. He had been missing for 2 days.

As soon as recovered, the body was sent for post-mortem and after that was handed over to his family. 

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

When Chunnu did not return, his wife Rehana grew worried and informed Farid. She said her husband's last location was near Iqbal Maidan, where Shoaib and Mujahid were present. 

When Chunnu did not return, his wife Rehana grew worried and informed Farid. She said her husband’s last location was near Iqbal Maidan, where Shoaib and Mujahid were present.

Farid went there and found Shoaib, but he refused to give any information about Chunnu and walked away. 

Brother suspects relative

Farid alleged that Shoaib and Mujahid often harassed and assaulted his brother. He strongly believes they killed him and dumped his body in the lake.

Based on Rehana’s complaint, Taliya police had earlier registered a missing person’s case. 

On Friday, Chunnu’s body was found in the lake near VIP Road. After identification, police sent it for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family. 

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

