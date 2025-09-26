 MP Horror! 4-Year-Old Severed Into Two Parts In Dhar; Mother Injured While Intervening
According to the mother, the accused had been roaming around the village on his motorcycle since morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
MP Horror! 4.5-Year-Old Brutally Murderd In Dhar; Mother Injured While Intervening

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, where a 4-year-old was served in two halves, as reported on Friday.

According to the police, the child was attacked with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot. His mother also sustained injuries when she intervened trying to save him.

The incident took place at the victim’s residence in Dhoolbahedi locality, Aali village under Kukshi police station limits on Friday morning around 10:30. 

The deceased has been identified as Vikas, son of Kalu Singh. Vikas was playing in the courtyard while his mother, Sona Bai, was working inside. This is when the accused, Mahesh Maida, a resident of Jobat, entered their house.

The accused was on a bike and suddenly attacked the child. He fatally struck his neck and hand. The child was killed instantly as his head was severed from his body. When his mother rushed to save him, the attacker assaulted her as well, injuring her shoulder and arm.

Reason still unknown

Hearing the screams, villagers ran to the spot, but the accused fled. Police reached quickly, cordoned off the area and arrested him. His bike has also been seized.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be uncovered.

Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav confirmed that the accused used a sharp weapon to attack the child. 

An FSL team was called to collect evidence, and legal action is underway.

