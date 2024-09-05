Bhopal: National Green Tribunal Asks Petitioner To Make Encroachers Respondents In His Plea

Representative Image | TOI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked a green activist to make encroachers respondents in his petition over illegal constructions in the buffer zone along Kaliyasot River. The petition was filed in the green tribunal seeking direction to the encroachers over blocking flow of rain water to Kaliyasot River.

Rashid Noor Khan, green activist had filed a petition in NGT drawing the attention towards the encroachments on the riverbed of the Kaliyasot River. The petitioner had urged the tribunal to issue notices to the encroachers who have raised illegal constructions blocking flow of rainwater to the river.

The green body has, however, first asked the petitioner to make the encroachers respondents in his petition. Khan while talking to Free Press said that illegal constructions along the river belt are a threat to Kaliyasot. The encroachments are blocking the flow of rainwater to the river and this would affect the river biodiversity and aquatic life.

“NGT should take cognizance of the details and data including Kharsa numbers submitted to it and should serve notices to encroachers. We have provided all the required details,” said the green activist.

Khan in his petition mentioned that the mindless encroachment of lands and construction activities around the Reservoir is threatening the natural habitat of animals, and further poses a hazardous risk to human life since these animals are being increasingly seen roaming around the residential areas adjacent to the Reservoir in the past few years.

February 2022, an action taken report (ATR) was submitted to tribunal. As per the forest department record, Kaliyasot reservoir is home to aquatic life and migratory birds. Warning/Caution boards have been installed by the department in the periphery of the reservoir to prevent human intervention.

The nesting sites of aquatic animals and tortoises need protection by providing barbed wire fencing at 10m distance from FTL all around the reservoir. Joint committee had recommended protecting the nesting sites of aquatic animals and tortoises with barbed wire fencing at 10m distance from FTL all around the reservoir.

The 33m buffer zone of the reservoir should be restored and protected and human activity should be restricted. Dense plantation should be carried out in the buffer zone of the reservoir by the departments.