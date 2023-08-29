Bhopal: Muslims Shower Flowers During Kanwar Yatra, Send Message Of Brotherhood In Festive Season

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Presenting a strong example of unity in diversity, members of Muslim community Ashiqane Husain Sarvadharma Ekta Committee Bhopal showered flowers at the Kanwar Yatra at Peer Gate Chowk in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The committee emphasized the importance of mutual respect and understanding among different religious communities, highlighting that being Hindu or Muslim is acceptable, but being dogmatic is not. This initiative aimed to promote the spirit of togetherness and foster a sense of harmony among people of diverse faiths.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Indore: Engineering Colleges Told To Enrol As Member Of INAE

The Kanwar Yatra is a religious journey observed during the Hindu month of Shravana (Saavan), commenced this year on July 4. Traditionally, devotees draped in saffron robes undertook this pilgrimage on foot, carrying water-filled pitchers to various Shiva temples. However, modern times have seen the yatra shift to trucks and vehicles.

Across the Gangetic plains, water is sourced from significant pilgrimage destinations like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, Sultanganj in Bihar, and Prayagraj, Ayodhya, or Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

With reverence, devotees transport these holy waters using ornate slings called Kanwars, which they balance on their shoulders. This sacred water is then employed for worshiping Shiva lingas at pivotal shrines, including the 12 Jyotirlingas, or specific temples like Pura Mahadeva and Augharnath Temple in Meerut, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand. This practice holds special significance in the regions surrounding the Ganga River.