 Madhya Pradesh: 1 Shot Dead, 4 Injured At BJP Leader's Birthday Party In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 1 Shot Dead, 4 Injured At BJP Leader's Birthday Party In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Shot Dead, 4 Injured At BJP Leader's Birthday Party In Gwalior

The fighting started because two groups who want to be in charge in the area have been arguing for a while.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Birthday party of former councillor and BJP leader Shashi Sharma turned into a funeral after a scuffle broke out between two groups, followed by gunfire in Gwalior on Sunday. In the incident, a man died while four others were critically injured.

The fighting started because two groups who want to be in charge in the area have been arguing for a while.

Read Also
Indore: Engineering Colleges Told To Enrol As Member Of INAE
article-image

As disputes have arisen in the past, Sunday night's incident marked an unmatched level of brutality as both sides got together to celebrate Shashi Sharma's birthday in Gwalior's Janakganj area.

Notably, Sharma himself was not present at the event.

The confrontation erupted while cutting the cake, igniting a dispute between victim Chhotu Rathore, aged 30, and two individuals identified as Suraj and Kamlesh, who are among the accused. The argument rapidly escalated into a violent clash.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Out To Party, 2 Youths Drown Near Nalkeshwar Mahadev In Gwalior
article-image

Chhotu's family members intervened to shield him from harm, but tragically, they too fell victim to the assailants' aggression.

The attackers wielded knives, swords, sticks, and rods, inflicting injuries on Chhotu's family members.

Reportedly, Chhotu Rathore was shot during the altercation by Suraj and Kamlesh.

Authorities transported the victims to a hospital, where Chhotu was pronounced dead. Presently, four members of his family remain hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the incident.

A case has been registered against Suraj, Kamlesh, and approximately four to five other individuals involved in the violence.

The police are actively pursuing these suspects, deploying multiple teams to locate and apprehend them.

Read Also
MP S** Scandal: 'Make His Video Viral,' Says BJP Leader Imarti Devi After Row Over Rival Congress...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Shot Dead, 4 Injured At BJP Leader's Birthday Party In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Shot Dead, 4 Injured At BJP Leader's Birthday Party In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Chandrayaan-3 Model To Be Installed In Park In Itarsi

Madhya Pradesh: Chandrayaan-3 Model To Be Installed In Park In Itarsi

National Sports Day: Better Infra, Focus On All Sports Helped India Excel, Say Olympians

National Sports Day: Better Infra, Focus On All Sports Helped India Excel, Say Olympians

Bhopal: Mahila Morcha Members Tie Hand-made Rakhi To CM Shivraj, VD Sharma

Bhopal: Mahila Morcha Members Tie Hand-made Rakhi To CM Shivraj, VD Sharma

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Complain To Lokayukta Against Senior Officers