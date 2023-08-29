Madhya Pradesh: 1 Shot Dead, 4 Injured At BJP Leader's Birthday Party In Gwalior

Representational photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Birthday party of former councillor and BJP leader Shashi Sharma turned into a funeral after a scuffle broke out between two groups, followed by gunfire in Gwalior on Sunday. In the incident, a man died while four others were critically injured.

The fighting started because two groups who want to be in charge in the area have been arguing for a while.

As disputes have arisen in the past, Sunday night's incident marked an unmatched level of brutality as both sides got together to celebrate Shashi Sharma's birthday in Gwalior's Janakganj area.

Notably, Sharma himself was not present at the event.

The confrontation erupted while cutting the cake, igniting a dispute between victim Chhotu Rathore, aged 30, and two individuals identified as Suraj and Kamlesh, who are among the accused. The argument rapidly escalated into a violent clash.

Chhotu's family members intervened to shield him from harm, but tragically, they too fell victim to the assailants' aggression.

The attackers wielded knives, swords, sticks, and rods, inflicting injuries on Chhotu's family members.

Reportedly, Chhotu Rathore was shot during the altercation by Suraj and Kamlesh.

Authorities transported the victims to a hospital, where Chhotu was pronounced dead. Presently, four members of his family remain hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the incident.

A case has been registered against Suraj, Kamlesh, and approximately four to five other individuals involved in the violence.

The police are actively pursuing these suspects, deploying multiple teams to locate and apprehend them.

