Indore: Engineering Colleges Told To Enrol As Member Of INAE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked engineering colleges to enroll as ‘Institutional Member of INAE’.

“The Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), founded in 1987, comprises India's most distinguished engineering professionals, researchers, academicians and technologists drawn from the industry, academia, R&D organizations and strategic sectors covering the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines,” a letter issued by AICTE said.

INAE was established with the mission of providing vital inputs to the planning for the country's development related to engineering and technology and addressing related challenges and aspirations.

“Most of the fellows of INAE from academia are associated with topmost engineering institutions of the country, including, IITs, IISc, NITs, central and State Universities and premier self-financed engineering institutions,” the AICTE letter reads.

In view of above, AICTE approved engineering colleges may enrol as "Institutional Member of INAE" which will enable them to be benefitted from INAE's most distinguished Expert Pool of Fellows in terms of various academic and research activities, the technical education regulator said.

