Bhopal Municipal Corporation efforts to raise awareness of zero-waste zones bear fruit

BHOPAL: The efforts of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to raise awareness about zero-waste colonies have begun to bear fruit. Now, residents are seeking help from BMC officials for developing zero-waste zones.
BMC has planned to develop 62 zero-waste colonies before the Cleanliness Survey, 2021. The members of these 62 Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) have sought help from BMC for developing compost units in their area. BMC will develop these units at a cost of Rs 31 lakh.
For a better rank
The BMC officials will now help the residents develop zero-waste campuses all around. The two zero-waste colonies of Bhopal — Akriti Eco-City Blue Sky and Pacific Blue — had turned their campuses into zero-waste zones a year ago. As Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking part in the Cleanliness Survey, 2021, this awareness will help the civic body better its rank.
Own infrastructure: The residents of Akriti Eco-City Blue Sky and Pacific Blue developed their own infrastructure for waste disposal. The waste generated from nearly 270 flats in the former colony is not only segregated, but is also reused. Besides, they have developed a ‘no-plastic zone’ around their areas.
The residents of the latter also follow the same pattern. Now, the model is being appreciated and BMC is getting flooded with calls for development of similar infrastructure around their premises, as well.
Recycling green waste: The zero-waste colonies will have compost units, where the green waste will be recycled. Also, the e-waste will be separated from ordinary waste and will be recycled. The dry waste, too, may be reused as water bottles, or carry bags, or may be used for decorative works.
In Akriti-Eco City, the residents have developed an infrastructure where they reuse the waste. It helps keep the surroundings clean and also ensures that less waste is dumped into the landfill sites or into the compost units of BMC.
