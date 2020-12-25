Bhopal Municipal Corporation efforts to raise awareness of zero-waste zones bear fruit

Own infrastructure: The residents of Akriti Eco-City Blue Sky and Pacific Blue developed their own infrastructure for waste disposal. The waste generated from nearly 270 flats in the former colony is not only segregated, but is also reused. Besides, they have developed a ‘no-plastic zone’ around their areas.

The residents of the latter also follow the same pattern. Now, the model is being appreciated and BMC is getting flooded with calls for development of similar infrastructure around their premises, as well.

Recycling green waste: The zero-waste colonies will have compost units, where the green waste will be recycled. Also, the e-waste will be separated from ordinary waste and will be recycled. The dry waste, too, may be reused as water bottles, or carry bags, or may be used for decorative works.

In Akriti-Eco City, the residents have developed an infrastructure where they reuse the waste. It helps keep the surroundings clean and also ensures that less waste is dumped into the landfill sites or into the compost units of BMC.