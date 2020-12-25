Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore get relief from biting cold while Umaria witnesses coldest night

BHOPAL: Umaria’s night temperature was below than that of Parchmarhi on Thursday in the state. Umaria almost froze at 5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees below normal while Pachmarhi recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.8 degree Celsius. Previously, Pachmarhi’s night temperature stood at 3 degree Celsius.

Datia shivered at 6 degrees Celsius while Gwalior recorded minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius and Raisen recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius and Naugaon recorded minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius.

Rewa recorded night temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius and Satna recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius. Mandla’s minimum temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius.

There is relief from biting cold in Bhopal and Indore. Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded 12 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.7 degree Celsius. Dhar and Shajapur recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius each while Khargone recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius. Guna recorded 9 degrees Celsius.