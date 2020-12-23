Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s night temperature rises by 3 degrees, Pachmarhi shivers at 3 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: There was rise of three degrees Celsius in night temperature in state capital. It recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which shot to 9.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.
Half of the state (eastern region) continued to reel under intense cold while the other half (western region) felt relief from biting cold. Similar condition is likely to prevail for the next three to four days.
Indore recorded minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius with nominal rise on Tuesday night. Khandwa and Khargone recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius after rise of 0.4 degrees Celsius and 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively.
Betul recorded minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius while Datia recorded rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius that settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius. Guna recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.4 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius. Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Parchmarhi continued to shiver at 3 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius while Rewa and Mandla recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius each. Naugaon recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius and Chhindwara recorded 6.8 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius and Satna recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius. Jabalpur recorded 7 degrees Celsius.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)