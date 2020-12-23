Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s night temperature rises by 3 degrees, Pachmarhi shivers at 3 degrees Celsius

BHOPAL: There was rise of three degrees Celsius in night temperature in state capital. It recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which shot to 9.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Half of the state (eastern region) continued to reel under intense cold while the other half (western region) felt relief from biting cold. Similar condition is likely to prevail for the next three to four days.

Indore recorded minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius with nominal rise on Tuesday night. Khandwa and Khargone recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius after rise of 0.4 degrees Celsius and 0.8 degrees Celsius respectively.