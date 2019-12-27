Bhopal: Cold wave sweeps MP, Umaria chills at 2.90c

BHOPAL: As chill set in on the state, Umaria was the coldest place in the state with a temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius, while Datia, Tikamgarh and Gwalior recorded a temperature of 3 degree Celsius.

Bhopal recorded season’s coldest night on Thursday as mercury level dropped to 6.2 degree Celsius, which was 5.2 degrees below Wednesday’s mercury level. The weatherman has warned of no respite from cold weather condition for next couple of days.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 20.5 degree Celsius which was 4.7 degree Celsius below normal while minimum temperature of 6.2 degree Celsius which was 4.4 degree Celsius below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius which was 6 degree below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius which was slightly below normal.

Jabalpur in East Madhya Pradesh saw the night temperature come down to 5 degree Celsius, a drop of 9.4 degree in comparison to previous night. The decline was even sharper in Umaria where the minimum dropped as low as 2.9 degree Celsius from 13.4 degrees a day before. Pachmarhi recorded sharp drop of 10 degree Celsius. Similarly, seven to eight degree drop was also recorded at Seoni, Ujjain, and Khargone.

As per weatherman, cold wave-like condition is going to prevail in the state for another three days. The weather is likely to turn pleasant around December 30, when a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the weather in hills. The cold northwesterly winds blowing in the state will change to become easterlies due to the effect of the weather system in the hills.